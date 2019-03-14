A motorist tested positive for drugs after a collision with a pedestrian in Doncaster.

The driver was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf which struck a pedestrian in Adwick Road, Mexborough, on Monday.

A driver tested positive for drugs after a collision in Doncaster

The pedestrian suffered a broken leg in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The car driver was arrested for providing a positive drug test. Bloods were taken and we are now waiting for the results.”