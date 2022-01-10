Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with drug driver on major road near Doncaster
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a suspected drug driver which closed a major road near Doncaster for more than eight hours.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision on Manvers Way, Wath upon Dearne. last night.
The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday at the junction with Cawood Drive.
A red coloured Ford Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way were in collision.
The motorcyclist - a man aged in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man - was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0867 of Sunday 9 January.