Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with drug driver on major road near Doncaster

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision on Manvers Way, Wath upon Dearne. last night.

The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday at the junction with Cawood Drive.

A red coloured Ford Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way were in collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed off Manvers Way for more than eight hours.

The motorcyclist - a man aged in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man - was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.