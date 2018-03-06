Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry in Doncaster

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a parked lorry in Doncaster.

The 27-year-old was riding a blue Honda motorcycle along Middle Bank. Hyde Park, when he collided with a parked HGV at around 9.35pm yesterday.

CRIME: Doncaster prisoners with links to gangs could be moved to higher security jails

South Yorkshire Police said the lorry was parked up close to the junction with Decoy Bank Road North.

POLICE: Prize-winning detective found guilty of drink-driving to the South Yorkshire police station he works at

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

READ MORE:Car with toddler inside stolen from Sheffield street

A police spokesman said: "Just after 9.35pm, a blue Honda motorbike was travelling along Middle Bank, having turned off White Rose Way when, for reasons unknown, it has left the road and collided with a stationary white HGV.

"The HGV was parked close to the junction with Decoy Bank Road North.

"The 27-year-old man riding the motorbike was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the motorbike prior to the collision."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 949 of March 5.