Motorcyclist injured after early morning collision with car in Doncaster

Police were called at 7.32am this morning following reports of a collision on Sandringham Road, Intake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a car and motorbike had been in collision.

“The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.”

Emergency services were called to a collision on Sandringham Road near the junction with Town Moor Avenue.

Eyewitnesses said the collision took place near to the junction with Town Moor Avenue.