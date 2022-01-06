Motorcyclist injured after early morning collision with car in Doncaster
A motorcyclist was injured after an early morning collision with a car in Doncaster.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:17 pm
Police were called at 7.32am this morning following reports of a collision on Sandringham Road, Intake.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a car and motorbike had been in collision.
“The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.”
Eyewitnesses said the collision took place near to the junction with Town Moor Avenue.
Bus operator First was forced to divert services until the road was re-opened later in the morning.