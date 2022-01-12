Motorcyclist dies after road smash which closed Doncaster area road for eight hours
A motorcyclist has died after following a serious road collision which closed a major Doncaster area road for more than eight hours.
The biker, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries after he was in collision with a Ford Fiesta on Manvers Way, Wath late on Sunday night.
Police have revealed that the man has since died from his injuries and have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses.
The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday at the junction of Cawood Drive and involved a red Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way.
The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man - was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0867 of Sunday 9 January.