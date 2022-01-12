Motorcyclist dies after road smash which closed Doncaster area road for eight hours

The biker, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries after he was in collision with a Ford Fiesta on Manvers Way, Wath late on Sunday night.

Police have revealed that the man has since died from his injuries and have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses.

The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday at the junction of Cawood Drive and involved a red Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way.

The fatal road accident is being probed by police.

The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man - was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.