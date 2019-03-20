Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious collision near Doncaster

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision near Doncaster this morning.
He was riding a motorbike which was involved in a collision with a car on South Parade, Bawtry, at 7.50am
CRIME: Popular Sheffield designer clothes store to close after six robberies in three months
POLICE: One in four hate crimes in South Yorkshire go unsolved
South Yorkshire Police said the biker’s injuries were serious.
SHEFFIELD TESCO STABBING: Everything we know nearly 24 hours after attack
The collision led to the closure of the road between the Memorial Sports Ground and A631 Gainsborough Road.