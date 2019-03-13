More than 3000 burglaries reported in Doncaster last year – find out here if your area is being targeted 

Doncaster's burglary hotspots can be revealed by the Free Press today.

Figures showed the top three most targeted areas last year were the town centre, Hexthorpe and Balby North and Wheatley, Wheatley Hills and Intake.

The data also highlighted how there has been a fall in the overall number of break-ins across the town.

There were 3696 reported burglaries in Doncaster last year – the equivalent of about 10 a day – about 13 per cent less than in 2017.

Police put the decrease down to a number of initiatives they have launched recently to make tackling burglaries a top priority.

This includes Operation Furnace in which a crack team of officers has been tasked with bringing to justice known burglars targeting communities and making lives a misery.

But Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, shadow policing minister, believes Government enforced cuts to police forces mean many criminals end up getting away unpunished.

She said: “The truth is reckless cuts to the police mean that criminals increasingly think they can get away with it.

“The Tories have to take responsibility; you simply cannot protect the public on the cheap.

“The erosion of neighbourhood policing has had devastating consequences for crime prevention and public safety.”

The figures show the town centre was the most targeted area with 533 incidents.

Hexthorpe and Balby North was next with 357 and then Wheatley, Wheatley Hills and Intake with 337.

Hatfield was next (204) followed by Thorne and Moorends (177).

The figures show reported crimes categorised as burglary, attempted burglary, distraction burglary and attempted distraction burglaries on residential homes and businesses.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson said: “If you share a house it's likely that you and your housemates will each have a computer, a mobile phone and other valuables and burglars target shared houses because they know there will be more to steal.

“Make sure all your housemates follow the basic rules for home security and that everyone gets into the habit of locking up when they go out as burglars will go for properties that look insecure.”

He added burglars operating in more affluent suburbs “may target these areas because they may have high performance motor cars and good transport links to quickly leave the area.

“Having your vehicle stolen can be extremely upsetting and have a major impact on your daily routine – getting to work, dropping the kids off at school or running a business.

“If you have to park your vehicle on your driveway or on the street, consider using additional security devices and ensure the vehicle is secure and that nothing of value is left in it.”

Insp Henderson said officers as a matter of routine check forensics at the scene of a crime, along with any CCTV, and also offer crime prevention advice to the victim and neighbouring properties.

Police issued the following crime prevention advice to business owners:-

*Install CCTV

*Fit anti ram-raid bollards

*Try not to keep cash on the premises and use a bolted down safe.

And to residents:-

*Do not leave valuables such as car keys in display in a window

*If you have a garage, park your vehicle in it

*Ensure your doors and windows are shut and locked when not in use.

Report crime to police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.