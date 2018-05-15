More than 100 cannabis plants found during police raids in Doncaster

More than 100 cannabis plants and growing equipment were seized following two police raids in Doncaster.

Officers searched two homes in Edlington in a crackdown on drugs over recent days.

Anyone with information on those involved in the cultivation and supply of drugs should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

