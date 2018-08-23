More super sized stingers spotted in Doncaster

Revelation that a super sized stinger had been caught in a wasp trap in Doncaster has created a real buzz among readers with droves of people catching the massive insects.

Readers have been abuzz with excitement and it has created a real flutter among observers as they flock to tell us what they have caught and what these super stripey visitors may be.

One of the European Hornets caught while a reader was out walking

Here are a selection of some of the comments of those who contacted us.

One reader, Aiden Archer, said: "I found one of these dead on the pathway while I was walking the dog around the back of Lindholme prison yesterday. Dont know what it is, but I wouldn't like to come across the nest."

Another reader, Jody Oxley, said: "This is a European Hornet, I found one last summer. I found mine in Thorne."

Reader Craig Saddington concurred: "It's a European Hornet. I also spotted one yesterday at Thornurst Manor pond near Carcroft."