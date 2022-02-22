Teams were drafted into Fishlake – the village hit by catastrophic floods in 2019 – as levels on the River Don rose.

Pumps were deployed in the area overnight and sandbags have been delivered to homes, although the threat of widespread, serious flooding now seems to be receding with a number of alerts along the Don dropped by Environment Agency bosses.

Authority bosses say pumps had been deployed in the village as ‘a precaution.’

Sandbags were delivered to homes in Fishlake overnight.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Doncaster Council staff, local flood wardens and partners have been working overnight to help reduce the risk of flooding in Doncaster, including delivering sandbags to the Fishlake area.

"There are still a number of flood warnings and road closures in place.

"These are subject to regular review, so please keep checking for the latest information and advice, particularly if you’re travelling anywhere as your journey might be affected.

"Please don’t ignore road closures, they’re there for your safety. Do not drive through flood water either, this is highly dangerous and won't end well for your car.”

Torrential rain from Storms Eunice and Franklin over the course of the weekend saw water levels rise on the Don, alhough levels are still well below the floods of 2019 which deluged Fishlake and left large parts of Doncaster underwater.