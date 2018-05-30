More details and fresh look revealed for new Doncaster Central Library and Museum

Fresh images of the new £14 million Doncaster Central Library have been revealed for the first time.

The new Cultural and Learning Centre, based on Chequer Road, is hoped to be completed by the summer of 2020.

Artist's imagery of the new Doncaster Cultural and Learning Centre

The four-storey structure incorporates the historic Hall Cross Girls School building which the local authority were keen to preserve.

The plans see four existing buildings at Doncaster Central Library, Doncaster Archives in Balby, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, and the Library Services for Schools at Top Road, Barnby Dun, centralised to one building.

The new building will also become home to the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry exhibition, education space, a start up space for small and micro businesses and small and micro-business start-up space and training and conference facilities.

Council bosses are hoping the new building will provide a 'catalyst for the modernisation' and a renewal of Doncaster’s cultural and heritage.

Professional staff will work closely alongside volunteers who already run the majority of libraries across Doncaster.

If the designs for the building are approved by cabinet members on June 5, it's hoped work on the site will begin in September 2018 with an anticipated completion date of August 2020.

Council chiefs said they will be running a series of public events for residents to see the plans up close and to ask questions about the new library hub.

Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for culture, said: “The new Cultural and Learning Centre will be a beacon for showcasing our cultural heritage as well as sharing with the public art and museum exhibitions from across the world. This building will be a step change for us and will help to meet our aspirations to deliver top quality and modern services and facilities.

“The new centre part of our Urban Centre Masterplan. Once this building has been completed we will be one step closer to fulfilling our vision for Doncaster as a great place to learn, live, do business, see great art and culture and a place for a growing creative industry.

“It is really important to us that residents and businesses across Doncaster are involved in the development of this building."