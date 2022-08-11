More deliberate fires started in Doncaster overnight

Fire crews were called out to deal with more deliberate acts of arson overnight, Wednesday August 10.

Two crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations were called out to a field fire at 7.05pm on Rose Lane, Askern. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

Two fire crews from Thorne and Maltby stations were called out to a deliberate grassland fire on Waggons Way, Stainforth at 8.50pm.

Firefighters were called out three times last night

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 4.30am on Ravensfield Street, Denby Main. Firefighters from Dearne station attended.

