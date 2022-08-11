More deliberate fires started in Doncaster overnight

Two crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations were called out to a field fire at 7.05pm on Rose Lane, Askern. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
Two fire crews from Thorne and Maltby stations were called out to a deliberate grassland fire on Waggons Way, Stainforth at 8.50pm.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 4.30am on Ravensfield Street, Denby Main. Firefighters from Dearne station attended.