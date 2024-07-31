Money pours in in £5,000 appeal for dad of two killed in horror road crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Money has begun pouring in for the family of a Doncaster dad of two killed in a horror road smash.

Aiden Allen died when the car he was a passenger in crashed in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley late on Sunday night.

A GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE aims to raise £5,000 – and has already collected nearly £1,200.

Organiser Sarah Podmore said: “As most of you are aware, our beautiful brother Aiden Allen died suddenly in a car accident on Sunday night.

A fundraising page has been set up for Aiden Allen.

"At only 31 and not even a thought we would lose him so soon, he had no life insurance and we know a lot of people have messaged to donate money to help with funeral costs.

"Although we didn’t want to set up a GoFundMe we have decided to go ahead so anyone who wants to help can donate and we appreciate every single one of you.

“Aiden was a loved son, brother, uncle.

"He was a proud dad to James, 7, and Tommy, 5, the boys were his world and he was theirs, he was so proud of them both and spent most weekends taking them both to football and was so proud of their achievements.

“As his brothers and sisters we feel like we’re missing the middle piece of the five piece puzzle. Aiden was an amazing father and a kind, caring and extremely loyal member of a very broken family. We will forever miss him and cherish the time we had with him.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

Mr Allen was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ford Mondeo he was a passenger in left the road, smashed into a lamp-post and then came to rest in a garden.

The driver of the car – named locally as 19-year-old Josh Rafferty – was taken to hospital, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to Goodison Boulevard near to its junction with Packington Road following the smash shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 970 of 28 July 2024.