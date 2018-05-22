Money donated to hospital in memory of mum of two

The family of a mum of two who died after a short illness have donated £1,500 in her memory to the hospital that cared for her.

Eileen Brown died in January and her husband Pete and two sons Billy and Gary recently returned to the Assessment and Treatment Centre (ATC) at Bassetlaw Hospital to say thank you to the staff for the care and support they received.

The family asked for donations at Eileen’s funeral in lieu of flowers and raised over £1,500 with the money being split between Save The Children, which was very close to Eileen’s heart, and ATC.

Pete, said: “We are so grateful for the great care Eileen received at Bassetlaw Hospital. The care and compassion given to our family was second to none and meant so much to the family at such an awful time in our lives.

“We wanted to return to thank the staff personally and to let them know the difference their kindness and sensitivity meant to us as a family.”

Suzanna Cullum, ATC Ward Manager, said: “Thank you to Pete and his family and friends for raising this money which will be put towards improving the care and facilities that we can offer to patients and their families. Our staff always strive to provide excellent care and it means so much when families return and tell staff how much they appreciate the care they received at such a difficult time.”

The ATC provides consultant delivered care for patients who need longer periods of assessment or treatment than is provided within an Emergency Department.

The Trust recently launched its very own charity, called ‘Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity’ (DBTH Charity), in a bid to make it even easier for local people to support the Trust.

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for our hospitals, or would like to know more about support and sponsorship please contact the Communications Team on Tel: 01302 366666 ext 644244, email: DBTH.Charity@nhs.net or head to www.dbth.nhs.uk/charity.