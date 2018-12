This well presented two-bedroom modern town house situated in popular location is on the market for £107,500.

Dunscroft is a popular suburb of Doncaster, with its good range of local amenities close by, such as shops, schools, a supermarket, public houses, regular bus route to town centre, train station point and close access to the M18 at junction 5.

Entrance 7 St Edwin Reach, Dunscroft

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Kitchen at 7 St Edwin Reach, Dunscroft