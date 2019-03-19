Modern day Isle pilgrimage 

A modern-day pilgrimage has set off from Epworth towards Lincoln Cathedral visiting some of Lincolnshire’s historic sites along the way.

This is the second of a series of three pilgrimages to launch as part of Journeys of Faith, which is facilitated by Lincoln Cathedral Connected, a project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The pilgrimages celebrate social justice and religious freedom and can be enjoyed by anyone of any age and of any faith. The first pilgrimage, which launched in October last year, sets off from Louth and ends at Lincoln Cathedral.

The launch of the second pilgrimage, which spans three days set off from Wesley Memorial Church in Epworth yesterday.

The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln said: “Lincolnshire has a rich history and Journeys of Faith is a wonderful opportunity to explore local places of interest and celebrate the people, places and events that have shaped religious freedoms and social justice over the centuries.

“It also connects people with the wider county of Lincolnshire and provides a unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims.

“Pilgrimage is intended to be a voyage of spiritual encounter and of revelation. It has the potential to be life changing and transformative, bringing a new perspective, a sense of healing or a moment of decision.”

Epworth was chosen as the starting point for the pilgrimage as it is the birthplace of John and Charles Wesley, who co-founded the Methodist movement in the 18th century. Methodists are famed for their singing and music formed an important part of their worship, with Charles remembered for his exceptional legacy of hymns, which totalled more than 6,000 pieces.

The journey will see participants walk, cycle, motorcycle, drive, take buses and even travel on horseback on their modern-day pilgrimage, paying homage to the Methodist ‘circuit riders’ who would ride circuits on horseback to deliver sermons. The group will be welcomed to Lincoln Cathedral by The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, and will attend Evensong as their final act of pilgrimage.

On their way to Lincoln Cathedral, pilgrims will be able to stop at and explore 15 churches and other points of interest, including The Old Rectory