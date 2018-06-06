MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley

A61 Wakefield, Barnsley

A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley

A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley

A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley

A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley

B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley

Pogmoor Road, Barnsley

A6023 Mexborough Relief Road, Doncaster

A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster

A638 York Road, Doncaster

B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

Broadway, Dunscroft

Everingham Road, Cantley

A57 Worksop Road, South Anston, Rotherham

A629 Upper Wortley Rd, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham

B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby

Fenton Road, Rotherham

Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham

A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield

A61 Chesterfield Road South, Sheffield

A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield

A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield

A6102 Middlewood Road near Winn Gardens, Sheffield

A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield

A6135 Station Road / White Lane, Sheffield

A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield

B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield

B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield

B6200 Retford Road, Sheffield

Herries Drive, Sheffield

Normanton Hill, Sheffield

Richmond Road, Sheffield

Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield