MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-
A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley
A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley
A628 Pontefract Road, Barnsley
A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley, Barnsley
B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley
A18 Carr House Road, Doncaster
A18 Tudworth Road, Doncaster
A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster
A630 High Road, Balby, Doncaster
A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster
A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster
A638 Bawtry Rd, Doncaster
A638 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster
A638 York Road, Doncaster
Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster
Thorne Road, Doncaster
Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster
A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham
A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar, Rotherham
A629 Upper Wortley Rd, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham
A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh
A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham
A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham
Fenton Road, Rotherham
Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham
A57 Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield
A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield
A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield
A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield
A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield
A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield
B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield
B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield
B6200 Handsworth Road, Sheffield
B6200 Retford Road, Sheffield
Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood Rd, Sheffield