Leah, aged 23, was last seen taking a taxi from Aldwarke Lane in Rotherham to Meadowhall train station at about 5.37am today (July 1). She is believed to have caught a train to Worksop.

She is white and described as about 5ft 2in tall, of a slim build, with long, blonde hair.

Have you seen her?

Leah has not been seen since this morning

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 140 of July 1.