Missing: Police are appealing for your help to find teenager Jada from Doncaster
Jada, aged 16, was last seen in the Carcroft area of Doncaster at 8am on Monday 13 November.
She was reported missing the following day (Tuesday 14 November) and is believed to have boarded a train to travel between Doncaster and London Kings Cross.
It is thought she has travelled to Leicester and Grimsby by train and CCTV footage has shown her at Doncaster train station.
Jada is described as white and approximately 5ft 6in tall. She has brown hair with pink tones underneath and was wearing a baby blue coat, black leggings and light coloured Hi Top trainers at the time she was reported missing.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jada's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help find Jada please call 101 quoting incident number 901 of 14 November 2023.