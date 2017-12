Police have appealed for help to find a man who is missing from Barnsley.

John O'Neill was last seen on Friday at around 10am in the Staincross area of Barnsley, but it is believed he may have since travelled to Sussex.

The 45-year-old is around 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with short blond hair and sleeve-style tattoos on both arms.

South Yorkshire Police say concern is growing for his welfare. The force has urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 291 of December 4.