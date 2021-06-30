Missing man Rhys Rooney.

Rhys Rooney, 27, was reported missing on June 28.

His last known location was Fiskerton but he also has links to the Lincoln, Newark and Nottingham areas.

South Yorkshire Police say he also has links to this region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are concerned for his safety.