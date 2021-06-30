Missing Nottinghamshire man could be in South Yorkshire, police say
A missing man could be in South Yorkshire, police have said.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:48 am
Rhys Rooney, 27, was reported missing on June 28.
His last known location was Fiskerton but he also has links to the Lincoln, Newark and Nottingham areas.
South Yorkshire Police say he also has links to this region.
Officers are concerned for his safety.
If you have seen Rhys or know where he might be, please call 101, quoting incident number 856 of 28/06/2021. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.