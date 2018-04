A woman who had last been seen in the Hyde Park area of the town has now been found following a police appeal.

Officers had appealed for help in finding Georgina Davies after she was last seen in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Monday.

But this evening South Yorkshire Police said they have now found the 25-year-old 'safe and well.'

"Thank you to everyone that shared our post in relation to missing person Georgina Davies," added police.