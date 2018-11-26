Missing Doncaster sex offender back in custody

A Doncaster sex offender reported missing by South Yorkshire Police is back in custody.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson, aged 43, was wanted for failing to attend court and breaching his Sex Offender Notification Requirements.

The 43-year-old is required to inform South Yorkshire Police of any change of address as part of the of the sex offender register requirements.

But Wilkinson, originally from Doncaster and who was jailed for an offence of voyeurism in 2017, failed to keep South Yorkshire Police notified of his address upon his release and officers lost track of him in August.

His details were circulated by South Yorkshire Police earlier today and he has since been located.