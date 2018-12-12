Missing Doncaster hospital patient found safe and well

A missing patient who disappeared from Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been found safe and well.

Joanne Thompson, aged 39, disappeared after leaving Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 9.45pm yesterday.

CRIME: Christmas sparks traumatic memories for Doncaster man left for dead in horror Boxing Day attack

There were concerns for her welfare because she has been receiving long-term care at the hospital.

POLICE: Sheffield men arrested over heroin and crack cocaine seized in crime blitz in Rotherham

READ MORE: Drugs, weapons and mobile phones seized by police in week of action at Doncaster jail

No other details have been released.