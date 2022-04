14-year-old Alesha was reported as being missing after she was last seen on Kiplin Drive in Norton, Doncaster at around 11.30am today (Wednesday, April 27).

South Yorkshire Police subsequently launched an appeal to find her.

The force confirmed this evening that Alesha has now been found safe and well and thanked members of the pubic for sharing the appeal.

