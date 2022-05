The 15-year-old, named by officers only as Declan, was reported missing after not being heard from or seen since his last known sighting on Nelson Road in Edlington on Monday April 25.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that missing 15-year-old boy, Declan, has now been found 'safe and well'