Missing 68-year-old Doncaster man located after week long hunt, say police
A Doncaster man missing for nearly a week has been located, police have said.
The man, named only as Ronald bySouth Yorkshire Police, was last seen at 4pm on Graham Road, Kirk Sandall, on the afternoon of Friday 2 August, with extensive searches – including the police plane – carrying out the hunt for him.
Last night, a police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that missing Ronald from Doncaster has been located.
“Thank you for everyone who shared our appeal.”
