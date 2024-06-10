Minor injuries reported as car flips onto roof in smash on major Doncaster road
Police have said the occupants of a car which flipped onto its roof in a dramatic smash on a major Doncaster road only suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Emergency services were called to the A630 Balby Road near to the junction with Sandford Road in Balby last night.
The vehicle also demolished a set of traffic lights in the smash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was a single vehicle road traffic collision, with minor injuries reported.
