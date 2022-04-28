Mini digger, car and sofa deliberately set on fire by Doncaster arsonists

There were four acts of arson in Doncaster overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:31 am

Doncaster fire crew were called to a sofa on fire at 8.10pm on Rufford Road, Belle Vue. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a commercial wheelie bin set on fire at 9pm on Main Avenue, Edlington.

Read More

Read More
A1(M) closed in both directions after man dies falling from a bridge near Doncas...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

There were four arsons last night

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Wordsworth Drive, Herringthorpe.

A mini digger was deliberately set on fire at 1.40am on Roberts Avenue, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington were there until 2.20am.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterEdlingtonBelle Vue