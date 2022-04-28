Mini digger, car and sofa deliberately set on fire by Doncaster arsonists

Doncaster fire crew were called to a sofa on fire at 8.10pm on Rufford Road, Belle Vue. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a commercial wheelie bin set on fire at 9pm on Main Avenue, Edlington.

There were four arsons last night

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Wordsworth Drive, Herringthorpe.

A mini digger was deliberately set on fire at 1.40am on Roberts Avenue, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington were there until 2.20am.