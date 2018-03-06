Milkshake! Live the ‘Magic Story Book’ at Cast Theatre, Doncaster

Popular children’s television show Milkshake – the Live edition ‘The Magic Story Book’ is coming to Doncaster at Cast Theatre.

Milkshake Live, The Magic Storybook, stars Milkshake favourites Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Toyland Detective and Fireman Sam.

“We cannot wait to be back touring the country with this exciting show, The Magic Storybook,” said Milkshake Presenter and Show Director Derek Moran. “It’s a magical show full of audience participation. The Milkshake audience will love the classic fairytale storylines, the songs and seeing lots of their favourite Milkshake characters live on stage”.

In addition there are other favourites including Shimmer and Shine, Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper as well as Milkshake!’s very own Milkshake Monkey and two Milkshake presenters at every show. The show will take audiences on a journey through their favourite fairy tales featuring much-loved stories that will be familiar to everyone – young and old. With music, singing and dancing, Milkshake! Live, The Magic Storybook is the fourth nationwide live tour from Channel 5’s Milkshake!

“It is incredibly important that we are able to take Milkshake to our audiences around the UK so that everyone can have the opportunity to experience the brand in an immersive way,” said Sarah Muller, Head of Children’s, Channel 5.

“Through our live tours, we can give families a Milkshake event that they won’t find anywhere else, one where they can meet their favourite characters and presenters while enjoying a brilliant family day out.”

Tickets for Milkshake Live on Saturday March 24 at noon and also at 3.30pm are £15.50 (£14 child, £54 family) and are available at castindoncaster.com or by calling 01302 303 959.