Mi Amigo 75th anniversary flypast over Sheffield's Endcliffe Park - PHOTO GALLERY

Thousands watched across South Yorkshire and on television as aircraft roared through the skies this morning - with pensioner Tony Foulds who witnessed the 1944 crash and has tended to a memorial to the ten lost crew ever since, taking centre stage. (Photos: PA/SWNS/Chris Etchells).

Aerial tribute People watched the flypast from across Sheffield

Flypast Several US and British aircraft took to the skies for the flypast.

Tony's welcome Tony Foulds watches as the aircraft roar over.

Emotional moments Tony Foulds sheds a tear - 75 years to the day he watched the US bomber Mi Amigo crash in Endcliffe Park.

