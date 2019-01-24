Mexborough street in line for prestigious regional award

A street in Mexborough where a £1million scheme to reduce the risk of sewer flooding to parts of the town was carried out has been shortlisted for a prestigious civil engineering award.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) has announced Market Street, Mexborough, has been shortlisted for recognition in its 2019 Yorkshire and Humber Awards.

The civil and structural design was developed by GHD in conjunction with the Principal Contractor Barhale Construction for a storage tank designed to prevent recurrence of flooding in Mexborough.

The work involves the construction of a large storage tank in land off Market Street, improvements to a nearby combined sewer overflow and the laying of new sewers. The storage tank will be able to store around 400,000 litres of storm water in times of heavy rainfall, before discharging it back into the sewer system when it’s safe to do so.

The project has improved safeguarding and flood resilience for properties that had suffered from flood risk.

Yorkshire Water’s communications advisor, John Bond, said: “This is great news for local customers who can experience flooding during heavy rainfall as it should dramatically reduce the risk of future incidents.

“We are delighted that such a unique civil engineering project has been shortlisted.”

The project is one of five projects from across the region to be shortlisted for the Smeaton Award, alongside Runswick Bay Coastal Protection Scheme and Knostrop Footbridge.

The awards are held annually to showcase the outstanding work done during the past year by civil engineers in the Yorkshire and Humber Region. They are divided into three categories; projects with a cost in excess of £5m will compete for the Centenary Award, those under £5m can apply for the Smeaton Award, and those concerned with studies and research can compete for the Sir John Fowler Award.

In 2018 the Smeaton Award was won by the Tadcaster Bridge emergency works.

This year’s winners will be revealed at the ICE’s annual black-tie gala dinner at Sheffield City Hall on March 15.

Penny Marshall, the ICE’s regional director for Yorkshire and Humber said: “The standards of entries we have seen this year is exceptionally high and the judges now have a very difficult task ahead of them.

“There are thousands of civil engineers in Yorkshire and Humber that work tirelessly to design, improve and maintain the infrastructure that we rely on, and these awards are a great opportunity to highlight the positive impact their work has on our lives.”

For more information on the shortlisted projects, please visit: www.ice.org.uk/news-and-insight/latest-ice-news/yorkshire-and-humber-awards-2019-shortlist website.

And to book your tickets to the event, visit the www.ice.org.uk/events/yorkshire-and-humber-annual-gala-dinner-and-awards website.