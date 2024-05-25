Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms for eight hours in Doncaster
In typical bank holiday fashion, we are unlikely to see much sunshine on Sunday with slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the day which may cause flooding and disruption in places.
What to Expect
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes
There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
For up-to-date information visithttps://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
