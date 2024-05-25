Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms for eight hours in Doncaster tomorrow.

In typical bank holiday fashion, we are unlikely to see much sunshine on Sunday with slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the day which may cause flooding and disruption in places.

What to Expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms for eight hours in Doncaster.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost