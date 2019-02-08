Two men armed with a gun are being hunted by the police over an armed raid at a jewellery shop in Doncaster town centre.

The struck at Antique and Bargain Stores, which is a jewellery shop and pawnbrokers in Market Place, between 3.40pm and 3.50pm on Monday, January 28.

Gunmen raided a jewellery shop in Doncaster town centre

CRIME: Stepdad found guilty of horrific murder of Sheffield toddler

They threatened staff with a gun and escaped with trays of jewellery from the window display.

ERIN TOMKINS MURDER: Everything we know

The value of the stolen jewellery is believed to be tens of thousands of pounds.

APPEAL: Police seek man over sex attack on 11-year-old girl in Sheffield

A woman who works in the family run shop said the raiders pointed a gun towards her and three colleagues.

“They came in with a gun, pointed it at us and then got the trays from the window.

“They then ran outside, with jewellery falling from the trays and then stuffed them in a bag.

“A man outside started following them but they warned him off by saying ‘gun’.”

She added: “They did not say a word in the shop and it was over in about 15 seconds because they just took the jewellery trays and ran.

“It was terrifying and we were frozen to the spot after seeing the gun.

“It is worrying to think that people are walking round the town centre with guns.”

Rings and bracelets were among the items stolen during the raid.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 504 of 28 January 2019.