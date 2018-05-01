Men remain on bail after chemical attack in Doncaster

Two men remain on bail after a chemical attack in which two teenage girls suffered facial burns.

The men, both aged 30 and from Doncaster, were arrested on suspicion of assault after a 'noxious substance' was sprayed at a group of teenagers on Ryecroft Road, Campsall.

South Yorkshire Police said a water pistol was used to spray the teens from a car as it drove past.

Two 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital for minor burns.

Four 13-year-old boys they were with at the time were unharmed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 210 of April 18.