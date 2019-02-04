Two men who burgled 11 town centre business in Doncaster between them have been jailed.

Graham Austin, aged 41 and Jason McFaul, 35, targeted businesses between December 22 and January 7.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

They were caught red handed by response officers leaving the scene of one of their crimes with armfuls of stolen items.

Austin, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary, with businesses including Cosmo, MenKind and Build-a-Bear in the Frenchgate Centre among those he broke into.

He was jailed for three years.

McFaul, also of no fixed abode, admitted five counts of burglary and received a 30 month custodial sentence.

Between them the pair stole items totalling nearly £9,000.