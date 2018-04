Four men are being hunted over a raid in a mobile phone shop in Doncaster.

They struck at Carphone Warehouse on Carr House Road at 11.10am on Thursday and escaped with four phones.

CRIME: Shotgun barrel and knives found by police in Sheffield pond

POLICE: Man bailed over shooting in Sheffield street

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

COURT: Sheffield street dealer behind bars for 'selfish and greedy' offending