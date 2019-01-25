Men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer set to appear at court in Sheffield

Two men accused of murdering a Doncaster boxer are due to appear at court in Sheffield today.

Joseph Bennia, aged 28, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, have been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Tom Bell, who was shot dead in a pub in Doncaster last Thursday.

Tom Bell

CRIME: Gunmen hunted over house raid in Doncaster



Their case was listed at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday but the men refused to leave their cells.

POLICE: Five arrested in drug raids on Doncaster street

Instead, a hearing was held in the cell block after a district judge agreed to relocate the courtroom to allow proceedings to go ahead.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police failed to record 17,000 crimes in a year, police watchdog fears

Bennia and Gocoul, both of no fixed abode, spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses during the brief five-minute hearing.

No pleas were entered and the case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, where the defendants are due to appear today.

Tom, from Intake, was shot dead at the Maple Tree Pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

More to follow.