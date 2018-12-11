Memorial tree to honour former Doncaster Council employee Tony

He will never be forgotten as loving family, friends and colleagues paid tribute to former Doncaster Council employee Tony Williamson by planting a memorial tree in his honour.

The planting of the memorial tree for Tony coincided with National Tree Week, with a beautiful liquidambar tree planted in Warmsworth Park by Tony’s widow Carol and also his daughter Terri in front of dozens of the popular council employees workmates.

Director of Regeneration and Environment, Peter Dale, paying tribute to Tony, a former Street Scene team member, said, “It is a mark of the man to see how respected he was by his work colleagues that so many people came to see the tree being planted.”

He added: “Tony worked for the authority for 17 years and will be sorely missed.

“As part of our normal operations, we order a number of trees for planting throughout the borough but and felt it appropriate that we dedicated this tree to Tony’s memory.”

Tony’s widow of 41 years, Carol, thanked everyone who attended the tree planting ceremony and everyone for their support.

Carol said: “It’s been amazing the amount of people who came down to pay their respects.”

She added: “Through donations at his funeral, we were able to raise £630 which will be split evenly between the charities the British Heart Foundation, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals Charitable Funds and the Neurocare Charity.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their contributions and giving him the send-off that he would have wanted.”