Memorial service announced for Doncaster Rovers fan killed in Thailand bike crash

A memorial service will be held next month for a lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan killed in a bike crash tragedy in Thailand.

Wayne Parkin died on April 17, with his devastated family flying out to the country to make arrangements to bring him home.

His partner Rebecca Booth has now announced a ceremony for Mr Parkin, organised by Doncaster Funerals and which will take place on June 29.

She said: “Many of you know we lost Wayne on 17 April in a tragic accident in Thailand

“Myself, our son Kenny and Wayne’s dad have been in Thailand for three weeks and had to make the decision to hold a cremation there for Wayne so we could bring him home to his family where he belongs.

“Therefore we will be holding a ceremony for the celebration of Wayne’s life here on Saturday 29 June from 1pm at Memoria Doncaster, followed by a reception at the Bay Horse in Bentley, where he enjoyed a pint or two.

“Those closest to Wayne, his family and friends will be able to give him the send off he deserves and raise a glass where I’m sure he will be looking down on you all while we remember the good times we shared with him.

“It’s never goodbye, just see you soon.”

Dad of two Wayne, who followed Rovers around the country, was the subject of a huge fundraising campaign to fly his body back to the UK.

In an emotional message to supporters, Rebecca said: “Most of you at Doncaster Rovers will at some point have come across Wayne.

"Unfortunately he was cruelly taken from us over in Thailand in a devastating accident.”

She added: “Anyone who knows Wayne, knows that he lived life on a whim, the way he wanted to.

"He travelled to Thailand, to be a free spirit and find some inner peace so his mind could rest in what had been an uphill battle for many years.

"Sadly, this was cut short following a tragic accident in which none of us could have ever prepared for.