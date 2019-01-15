Meet your Doncaster Free Press team and have YOUR say

Is there something you would like to see in the Doncaster Free Press

Well, now is the time to tell us about it.

This Friday January 18, we will be bringing our latest Doncaster Free Press Meet the Team event to Askern.

We will be at Askern Town Council’s base, Alexander House, on High Street, Askern, from 12noon until 1pm to meet readers and hear your views on the paper.

We’d love to see you there at the latest of our sessions out in the community – and the latest to visit Doncaster’s outlying towns.

It may be that there is a community group that you think deserves some publicity, or a local stalwart who you think we should know about.

Or maybe there is a burning issue that you think should be flagged up in the paper.

You could even tell us what you would like to change in the paper - and the sort of stories that you like to read.

Whatever the issue, we’d love to meet you in Askern on Friday.

This is YOUR chance to have YOUR say so come along and meet us.