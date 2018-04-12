Meet our new Doncaster Council reporter - and tell him what you'd like him to investigate

Hello, I’m George Torr and I’m the new Local Democracy Reporter for the Doncaster Free Press and the BBC.

I’ll be the go-to man for all things Doncaster Council. Big meetings, political spats and all the important goings on in this great town will be covered by me.

These new roles are really important because they allow us to get to the heart of local government, ask questions and hold our elected members to account.

I only started my career in 2014 but I’ve been incredibly busy since then. From freelance shifts covering news for the Derbyshire Times in Chesterfield and the Bucks for the Buxton Advertiser at 3pm on a Saturday, I moved back to my home town of Sheffield reporting for The Star and Free Press.

I’ve covered high-profile Sheffield gang land murder trials, the Rotherham child sex abuse scandal, police press conferences and staying up at silly hours reporting on local and national elections, including the Brexit referendum result.

More recently, I’ve covered the changing face on the NHS in Sheffield. Although I’m not a Donny native, I spent a good chunk of my childhood playing Sunday League football in the town, visiting the Keepmoat as an away supporter and spending a few Saturday afternoons at Lakeside and Doncaster Dome.

Doncaster has a real potential to flourish. A key strategic hub for transport, expansion plans for the train station and airport should excite everyone.

Tell me what’s important to you. Tell me what you’d like me to dig for and I will do my best to oblige.

Email george.torr@jpress.co.uk or follow me on twitter @georgetorr_