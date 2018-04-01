Medieval well found in Doncaster market to be turned into £50m water slide thrill ride

A medieval well discovered during renovation work at Doncaster Market is to be turned into a £50m water slide thrill ride, Doncaster Council has announced.

The controversial plans will see the well, which was discovered during refurbishment works to the Wool Market last week, become a dramatic underground water ride and is aimed at opening the area up to younger visitors.

The medieval well was found in Doncaster Market last week.

The well was discovered by building workers after the floor in the historic building was ripped up, revealing a deep water filled chamber right in the heart of Doncaster town centre.

There had been calls from shoppers to preserve the medieval well as a tourist attraction, but bosses believe creating a thrill ride fits in with Council plans to open up the area to a new younger, modern, demographic.

Little is known about the plans at this stage, but it is thought the ride will be similar to the water slides currently installed at The Dome.

Doncaster Council is investigating the depth of the well and where it leads to but it is thought it might stretch as far as the River Don, meaning riders would travel underground in terrifying darkness for half a mile at high speeds UNDER the town centre before emerging at the other end into a specially created marina.

It is understood the scary ride, which would be called the Frail Pool, could cost as much as £50 million and would provide a major new tourist attraction right in the middle of the town centre.

Council chiefs hope to recoup the cash by charging riders as much as £15 for a one minute slide.

The Wool Market is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment and when it re-opens will feature cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment and will be open around the clock with the Frail Pool ride as the centrepiece of the new market.

The aim is to transform the area into a vibrant and bustling location all week long and into the evenings - and council bosses believe the well plan could be the first step in transforming the market into an Alton Towers style theme park.

The Council is understood to have drawn up the plans with Canadian thrill ride specialists Polar Foil, who will carry out the installation, with investigation work due to get underway later today.

Spokesman Flora Lipo said the proposals were still in the early stages and remained tight-lipped but said: "We think this is just what Doncaster needs. The Frail Pool is coming and we can't wait to get started."