Meadowhall to host autism friendly shopping event this weekend

Meadowhall is to host an autism friendly shopping event this weekend.

Dozens of stores at the shopping complex will open earlier this Saturday to allow children with autism to familiarise themselves with the centre in a "less stressful environment".

The centre is holding this Saturday's Quiet Hour between 8am and 9am following "overwhelmingly positive feedback" from its first ever autism friendly hour in April.

The Quiet Hour means that families can visit the Meadowhall before the hustle and bustle begins.

The atmosphere will be calmer with lower lighting and music levels.

The Meadowhall team will be on hand to welcome visitors and do everything possible to make the visit enjoyable.

Working in partnership with Rompa, there will be an additional Sensory Zone in The Lanes and Sparkle Sheffield will be on hand to offer support, information and advice relating to autism.

Dozens of stores – including Next, M&S, Primark and Debenhams – have agreed to open at 8am for the Quiet Hour event.