Meadowhall on lockdown as River Don close to bursting banks near shopping centre: VIDEO
Meadowhall is on lockdown tonight with shoppers told to stay in the centre for their own safety as the nearby River Don threatens to burst its banks.
Video taken at the shopping centre by Hannah Crossley shows the flood waters dangerously close to the road level – with the rain set to intensify in the coming hours.
Thousands of shoppers had descended on Meadowhall for the annual Christmas Live concert and lights switch on but the event was pulled at the eleventh hour as weather conditions worsened with thousands of people already at the centre.
Police have now told shoppers to stay in the centre because of huge congestion and traffic problems in the area.
The M1 has been closed, Meadowhall Interchange has been closed and several roads around the area have been closed due to flooding.
Trams, trains and buses are all disrupted.
South Yorkshire Police Operations Support tweeted: “If you are in #Meadowhall, do not leave the shopping centre - await further updates.
“If you are travelling to collect people, do not attempt your journey. Await updates as we work to ensure safety of people in the immediate vicinity.”
Meadowhall has also put out an emergency number for those worried about relatives.
It said on Twitter: “As communicated on our event information, Lower red car park is our recommended pick up point where our uniformed team are on hand. We have also set up a dedicated care line to provide immediate assistance on 0114 438 0400 for those concerned. Please follow us for further updates.”