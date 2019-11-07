Meadowhall issues important update about Christmas Live as River Don continues to rise

Bosses have insisted that the event will go ahead as planned at 5.30pm – but the shopping centre has deployed flood defences as the nearby River Don continues to rise.

A spokesman said: “Due to the adverse weather, Meadowhall has taken the precautionary measure to deploy some of its flood defences.

Meadowhall.

“Meadowhall, in conjunction with the Environment Agency, will continue to monitor the weather reports.

“The Christmas Live concert is still planned to proceed at 5:30pm. You may follow updates at meadowhall.co.uk or on Facebook and Twitter”.

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the centre later to see some of their favourite stars perform.

Ella Henderson, Fleur East and Jonas Blue are all set to perform tonight as Meadowhall officially kick off the festive season.