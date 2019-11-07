Meadowhall Interchange closed due to risk of flooding as River Don continues to rise
Meadowhall Interchange has been closed due to a risk of flooding as the River Don continues to rise.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:26 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:26 pm
The station has been closed as the nearby River Don threatens to burst it banks.READ MORE: Latest updates as floods hit Sheffield
Several roads in the area have already been flooded and the Christmas Live lights switch on and concert tonight was cancelled at the last minute due to safety fears and rising water levels.
Rotherham Central station was closed earlier in the day due to flooding.
More information to follow.