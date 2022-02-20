Meadowhall bosses issue statement amid fears over flooding at Sheffield shopping centre

Bosses at Meadowhall have issued a statement this afternoon amid flooding fears.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:58 pm

The River Don, which flows past Meadowhall, is rising rapidly, leaving some fearing that it is at risk of breaching.

Flood alerts issued for Sheffield after storms and days of persistent rain

Meadowhall bosses say its flood defences have been deployed as a precautionary measure but the centre remains open.

The statement reads: “Due to the current weather conditions, we have taken the decision to deploy our flood defences as a precautionary measure and Meadowhall Drive is closed as a result.

"The centre remains open and we are closely following the latest updates from the Environment Agency.”

A number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued for Sheffield and Millhouses Park has been closed as a precaution.

More to follow.

