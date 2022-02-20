The River Don, which flows past Meadowhall, is rising rapidly, leaving some fearing that it is at risk of breaching.

Meadowhall bosses say its flood defences have been deployed as a precautionary measure but the centre remains open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowhall bosses have issued a statement over flooding fears around the shopping centre

The statement reads: “Due to the current weather conditions, we have taken the decision to deploy our flood defences as a precautionary measure and Meadowhall Drive is closed as a result.

"The centre remains open and we are closely following the latest updates from the Environment Agency.”

A number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued for Sheffield and Millhouses Park has been closed as a precaution.