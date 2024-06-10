Mayor promises important update on Doncaster Sheffield Airport "later this week"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has promised an update on plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport later this week.

An announcement on an operator for the airport is still awaited following news earlier this year that City of Doncaster Council had agreed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel to take over the running of the Finningley base.

Mayor Jones has said that she and the city’s three prospective parliamentary Labour candidates are all behind the re-opening of the airport.

In a brief statement, she said: “Great to have the full support of Doncaster Labour parliamentary candidates Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central) and Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme).

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

“I'm looking forward to the prospect of Sally and Lee joining the Save DSA team alongside Ed Miliband and (South Yorkshire mayor) Oliver Coppard, to work with Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and UK government – hopefully a Labour government – to reopen our airport and get planes flying from Doncaster once again.

“A reopened airport will provide incredible opportunities for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North.

“We are following our carefully managed plan and I will be providing a further update later this week in relation to the next steps of the process to save and reopen our airport.”

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 people have now signed a petition calling for airspace at Doncaster Sheffield Airport to be reinstated as the fight to re-open the base goes on.

Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, launched the fresh petition as moves to return planes to the skies above the city continue.

Garage owner Mr Chadwick, who has been behind the Save DSA campaign since the airport’s closure was announced in the summer of 2022, has collected more than 6,000 signatures on the petition calling for airspace at the base to be reinstated.

He said: “As a group and campaign we have an opportunity here to try to encourage or possibly influence the Civil Aviation Authority to reinstate the airspace at DSA in a timely manner when needed so we can get our airport operational ASAP.”

You can sign the petition HERE

Earlier this month, Mayor Jones said the timescale to find an investor to help re-open the airport had been extended.

A decision had been expected in the spring but Ms Jones said nothing would now happen until summer, after requests from candidates for more time.

In recent months the council has been carrying out minor maintenance works at the airport and giving tours to potential investors, with several inquiries already received according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Addressing a full council meeting Mayor Jones said: "My number one priority is to re-open our airport, delivering jobs, opportunities and global connectivity to Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

"The lease has been signed and the procurement of an operator is in the final stages and due to complete in the summer."